PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Clarus worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $935.92 million, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

