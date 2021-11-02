Peconic Partners LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peconic Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.07% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.