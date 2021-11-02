Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $28.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
