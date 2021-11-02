Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PEI opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.56. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.