Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEN opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.09, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

