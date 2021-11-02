Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

