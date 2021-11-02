Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. Perficient has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

