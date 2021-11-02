Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

PSMMY opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

