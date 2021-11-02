PetIQ (PETQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetIQ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of PetIQ worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

