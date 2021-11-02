Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.130-$4.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.13-4.18 EPS.

PFE traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 3,082,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,763,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.