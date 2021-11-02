Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.130-$4.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 billion-$82 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.13-4.18 EPS.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,763,975. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pfizer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Pfizer worth $1,875,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.