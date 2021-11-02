PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 30,238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.23. 12,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.40 and its 200 day moving average is $312.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

