PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 60,494 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 3.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 1.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $108,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 287,927 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $12.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

