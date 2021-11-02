PFM Health Sciences LP Buys New Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PMVP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,486 shares of company stock worth $11,330,357. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

