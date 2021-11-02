PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. PG&E also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,853. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

