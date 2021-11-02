Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $132.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 28,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 277.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.