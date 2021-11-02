Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. 3,133,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,916. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

