Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 95.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 401.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPP opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Pine Island Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

