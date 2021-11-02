Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PPBN stock remained flat at $$24.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

