Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

