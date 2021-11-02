Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

NYSE HSY opened at $174.68 on Monday. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.