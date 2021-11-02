Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CF Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

