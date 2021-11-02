Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MC opened at $76.55 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 99.82%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

