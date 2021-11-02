Pivotal Research Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $72.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

