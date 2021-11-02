PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

