Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

