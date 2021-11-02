Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

