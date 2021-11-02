PlatON Hits Market Capitalization of $220.20 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $220.20 million and $39.37 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,230,153 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

