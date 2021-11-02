PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 571,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

MYPS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 257,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

