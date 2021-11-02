Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLTK stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Playtika stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

