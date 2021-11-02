Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 354,200 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Amarin worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 483.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

