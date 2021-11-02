Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4,722.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

