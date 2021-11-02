Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 124,029 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,029 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.85% of VPC Impact Acquisition worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIH stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

