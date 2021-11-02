Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 164,373 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,373 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,499. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

