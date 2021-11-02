PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

PYPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

PolyPid stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

