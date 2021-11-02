Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,652. Pop Culture Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

