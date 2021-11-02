Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $842,591.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

