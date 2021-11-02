Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,242 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

