PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in October

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,673,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 1,755,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,739.0 days.
TNTFF stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. PostNL has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $4.53.
PostNL Company Profile
