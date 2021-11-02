PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in October

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,673,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 1,755,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,739.0 days.

TNTFF stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. PostNL has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

