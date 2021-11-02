Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 59,327 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $11,100,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuit by 156.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $622.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,354. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.17 and a 1 year high of $629.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

