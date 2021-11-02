Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $10.24 Billion Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,905,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,063,462 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.53% of salesforce.com worth $10,236,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 153.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 894,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 808,221 shares of company stock valued at $218,134,182. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

CRM stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.81. 81,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.