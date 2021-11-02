Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,470,439 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,479,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,470,439 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,819,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.78. The company had a trading volume of 357,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

