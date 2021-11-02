Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,401,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.72% of Yum! Brands worth $3,644,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.83. 9,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.73 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

