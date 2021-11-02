ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,046,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 1,627,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,461.0 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $$17.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

