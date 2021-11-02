Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 2.7%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 716,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,348,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a market cap of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

