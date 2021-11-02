Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRVB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,856. The company has a market cap of $411.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

