Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,221 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $321,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. 190,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,885,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

