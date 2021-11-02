Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $361,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 804,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $106,727,000 after buying an additional 271,392 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $2,652,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.85. 140,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

