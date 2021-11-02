Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,969,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $19,294,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT remained flat at $$149.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

