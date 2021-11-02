Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,210,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,127.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $54.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,924.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,638. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,612.11 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,820.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,594.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.